Get the Right Christ and Keep the Right Christ - Charles Lawson-OCT 14 2025

When Jesus Taught the People in Matthew 5, for Every Familiar Issue He'd Bring Up, He'd Say, "But I Say Unto You..." This Was in No Wise to Alter the Law, But Rather to Elevate Their Understanding of the Law. The Law Can Only Condemn. Jesus Became the Complete Fulfillment of the Law. More Things to Think About: Try the Spirits, See Who Is Exalted; Preach the True Christ of Scripture with the New Birth, Wholly God, and Coming Again.
Scripture: Matthew 10:1-5
