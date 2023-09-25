Create New Account
The crocodile grabbed the baby elephant by the trunk. A second later, a miracle happened!
channel image
High Hopes
2802 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Animal Friends


Aug 16, 2023

Every mother is the embodiment of courage and courage! No one can protect a child the way a mother does, because she is ready to risk her own life. A good example of this is the recent events that unfolded at the watering hole.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPq1_xkri4M

Keywords
couragecrocodiletrunkanimal friendsbaby elephantelephant miraclewatering hole

