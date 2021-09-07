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Central Michigan University’s (CMU) medical experts claim covid vaccines are safe and insinuate they are approved
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1 view • September 07, 2021
I hope these Dr.'s don't make CMU legally liable for covid vaccine injuries.
Central Michigan University’s medical experts discuss COVID-19 vaccines
timestamps:
1:09 Worster says “Approved” for emergency. Not Authorized – as in Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)
Dr Kikano says Vax is “Approved” and safe 1:35
Dr Kikano says “Anything Approved by the FDA is absolutely safe” insinuating that the covid vaccines are approved by the FDAt. 1:35
Dr Kikano says no deaths due to vax 1:40
Dr Kikano says vax is probably the safest in the history of the world 1:59
Central Michigan University’s medical experts discuss COVID-19 vaccines
timestamps:
1:09 Worster says “Approved” for emergency. Not Authorized – as in Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)
Dr Kikano says Vax is “Approved” and safe 1:35
Dr Kikano says “Anything Approved by the FDA is absolutely safe” insinuating that the covid vaccines are approved by the FDAt. 1:35
Dr Kikano says no deaths due to vax 1:40
Dr Kikano says vax is probably the safest in the history of the world 1:59
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