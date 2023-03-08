Quo Vadis





March 7, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta on January 24, 1926.





Please like, share and subscribe!





Here are the words of Our Lord Jesus to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta (Vol. 18):





"My daughter, the more it seems that the world is apparently in peace, and they sing the praises of peace, the more they hide wars, revolutions and tragic scenes for poor humanity, under that ephemeral and masked peace.





And the more it seems that they favor My Church, and sing hymns of victories and triumphs, and practices of union between State and Church, the closer the brawl is which they are preparing against Her.





The same was for Me.





Up until they acclaimed Me as King and received Me in triumph, I was able to live in the midst of the peoples; but after My triumphant entrance into Jerusalem, they no longer let Me live; and after a few days they shouted at Me: ‘Crucify Him!’; and all taking arms against Me, they made Me die.





When things do not start from a foundation of truth, they have no strength to reign for a long time, because, since truth is missing, love is missing, and the life that sustains it is missing.





Therefore, what they were hiding easily comes out, and they turn peace into war, and favors into revenges.





Oh! how many unexpected things they are preparing."





Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta was born in Corato in the Province of Bari, Italy on April 23, 1865 and died there in the odor of sanctity on March 4, 1947.





Luisa from her very birth was given a mystical life, for example, at the age of 17 she received the Mystical Union that Saint John of the Cross, Saint Teresa of Avila and Saint Catherine of Siena received right before they died.





After this mystical Union Jesus asked Luisa if she would stay in bed and because of her “Fiat!”





Jesus taught Luisa about the Life of the Divine Will; forming It first in her.





For the next 64 years, until her death, Luisa stayed in bed essentially not eating, drinking or sleeping.





Luisa also lived on the food of the Divine Will, which Jesus said in the Gospels, “a food that you do not know of.”





During that time through great sufferings and a sublime call to holiness Jesus taught Luisa about the fulfillment of the Our Father, the prayer that Jesus taught His Apostles.





Jesus taught Luisa that now is the time for the Kingdom of God to reign on earth as in Heaven.





Please support my channel by watching another video!





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxVC7NrHsdU



