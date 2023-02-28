Glenn Beck: Why is the U.S. government admitting to the COVID lab leak NOW?

(Feb 27, 2023) The U.S. Department of Energy recently admitted — with ‘low confidence’ — that it believes the COVID-19 pandemic likely DID begin with a lab leak in Wuhan, China. Why is the U.S. government choosing to admit the lab leak theory’s validity NOW? Glenn gives his own theory as to why the Biden administration suddenly seems A-OK with blaming China…
Full segment: https://rumble.com/v2b81nz-glenn-why-is-the-left-admitting-to-the-covid-lab-leak-now.html
The Blaze: https://www.theblaze.com/
