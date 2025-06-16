The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 392 - Who Is My Brother?

In this video i want to examine the meaning of the term BROTHER. Today, people use this word almost as a throwaway item so that the real meaning of BROTHER has been lost to a large degree. Is this important? Yes it is. When someone calls someone else “Brother” they are SEEING that person in a particular way which has implications for relationship.

When two men from the same family call each other Brother, the term is understood to designate flesh and blood family. Any other instance in which the word Brother is used it is meant in either a Spiritual or Ethnic or Cultural sense. That is a very important distinction to make. Today, we often hear the term BRO being used to mean Brother in short. It is Jesuit Culture GHETTO SPEAK! Many people have called me this and often with a condescending tone of voice and I don’t like it. I am nobody’s BRO. I may be a BROTHER but I am never a BRO!

This term is usually used in a NATURAL Ethnic or Cultural sense. It may have nothing to do with Spirituality. People using this may simply be members of a GANG or GROUP based on skin colour, cultural practices or even Ideology.





