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MMR VACCINE MAY CAUSE CANCER AND MUTATE DNA
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455 views • January 27, 2021
TRUTH THEY HAVE NO IDEA THIS COVID POISON IS AN EXPERIMENTATION ON HUMAN BEINGS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YV7TPzl74op/
EXPERIMENTATION ON HUMAN BEINGS is a crime against humanity.
NO EXCUSE, GO FIND OUT ABOUT 'VACCINES' (YOU WONT FIND ANY RESEARCH ON THIS COVID GUNK BECAUSE THERE ISN'T ANY) Always trust in your own natural immune system.
Mirror. Source
MMR Vaccine May Cause Cancer and Mutate DNA https://is.gd/LgGwAY
Quote: " http://experimentalvaccines.org/2015/02/05/mmr-vaccine-may-cause-cancer-and-mutate-dna/ "
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YV7TPzl74op/
EXPERIMENTATION ON HUMAN BEINGS is a crime against humanity.
NO EXCUSE, GO FIND OUT ABOUT 'VACCINES' (YOU WONT FIND ANY RESEARCH ON THIS COVID GUNK BECAUSE THERE ISN'T ANY) Always trust in your own natural immune system.
Mirror. Source
MMR Vaccine May Cause Cancer and Mutate DNA https://is.gd/LgGwAY
Quote: " http://experimentalvaccines.org/2015/02/05/mmr-vaccine-may-cause-cancer-and-mutate-dna/ "
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