The Hybridization UFO School of Thought

I’m looking for people to work with who are in a similar school of thought within the UFO community, that I am in. I want to find the right people to promote and see who is interested and sympathetic. I call it the “Hybridization School of Thought” (HSoT), for lack of a better name. There is a video of my hypothesis with sources, linked here, "Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources" https://old.bitchute.com/video/bIHm9cPFvY2d/ . And I referred to this blog and video,

https://www.brianruhe.ca/two-200-mile-size-ufo-motherships-above-earth-with-video





Thank you to artist Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail image. Her website is www.livingskycraft.com .





A description is, we are the people who hypothesize that what the whole UFO phenomenon is all about, is that the ETs are hybridizing humanity over a long period of time. The goal is to result in hybrids of homo sapiens sapiens with ETs to result in a new human that is telepathic, more spiritually oriented and in touch with higher dimensions. This is called quantum dimensional consciousness. This process may have started around the year 1850 and it could take a couple more generations or hundreds of years to complete. The ETs work with long periods of time.

This is the highest and biggest issue in the world. So many of our current political problems just won’t matter anymore after homo sapiens sapiens has been phased out. The change will be as big as the difference between an ape and a human. The world will be a much happier and balanced place and we will enter into our galactic community.





The UFO community is so fractured you could hardly call it a community. There are many groups opposed to this school of thought. Others agree that we are being hybridized but they feel that this is a terrible thing. Our purpose is to show the evidence for this hypothesis and invite others to cross-examine or improve our hypothesis. We should promote these ideas and raise awareness of this to the wider public. We can structure ourselves as an organized body of people.





As a school of thought, develop a group of public speakers to give talks in their home towns. Share info and PowerPoint presentations with each other. Quote each other’s UFO and ET experiences. Take this most important subject and focus the group energy on just this. Become the expert, go-to group. Invite the best minds, experiencers and researchers to join our HSoT. We are all cogs in the ETs’ wheel. We are trying to speak with one voice, similar to a particular Protestant denomination. They know how they are distinguished from other denominations.





This could be “open source” to encourage free expression rather than be centrally controlled. Or we could have approved “official” views of the HSoT. Like CE5, people will do their own thing anyhow. This is part of the University Galacticus philosophy which states that it is not a top-down organization. Instead it collaborates with other educational groups.





Put together a one to two hour slide show and pack it full of top info. Get really good at this one subject. Ask to borrow other people’s power point presentations or imitate theirs. Ask the Meetup group to help and get involved. Our people could lobby to be presenters at many UFO conferences, such as Contact In The Desert. We could become a force- supporting each other and getting our people, with our educational materials, invited to speaking engagements, similar to a political party. Do the history of the HSoT, showing the work of Budd Hopkins, Dr. David Jacobs, Dr. John Mack, Barbara Lamb, etc. Repeat these talks over and over and have new Q & As.





Anyone can join our HSoT and train to be a public speaker to spread the word and raise awareness. We can prepare training material with books, videos and websites for members to study. They don’t have to be a seasoned ufologist. In the past academia shunned intelligent people away from this topic but now it is more acceptable. Think like a missionary going out to spread their denomination. Create a community. Meet regularly in person locally and online internationally.





We could even develop meditation/ spiritual practices to do regularly together. Members can suggest such practices as this attracts spiritual people. We could remote view together. Remote view what? ETs? The future of hybrids on Earth?

We will have enemies who are opposed to our hypothesis and evidence so we need to be a supportive group. Support each other like a church or a political party. Share ideas on how to include all kinds of different personalities.





Keep having online meetings and keep getting better at this school of thought. Like studying for a degree. So much to learn. Stay focused in your studies and keep getting better at this. Bring in new people and train them to do research and become teachers. This is not about any one person. This is a school of thought which has been around since the 1990s.