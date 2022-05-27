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Digital Assets Have Replaced Real Estate As JPMorgan’s Preferred Alternate Asset Class
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34 views • May 27, 2022
Digital Assets Have Replaced Real Estate As JPMorgan’s Preferred Alternate Asset Class | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
JPMorgan sees “significant upside” to the price of bitcoin. The global investment bank’s price target for the cryptocurrency is 28% above its current price. JPMorgan has also replaced real estate with cryptocurrencies as its “preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds.
Watch this video on Digital Assets Have Replaced Real Estate As JPMorgan’s Preferred Alternate Asset Class, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Digital Assets Have Replaced Real Estate As JPMorgan’s Preferred Alternate Asset Class.
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JPMorgan sees “significant upside” to the price of bitcoin. The global investment bank’s price target for the cryptocurrency is 28% above its current price. JPMorgan has also replaced real estate with cryptocurrencies as its “preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds.
Watch this video on Digital Assets Have Replaced Real Estate As JPMorgan’s Preferred Alternate Asset Class, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Digital Assets Have Replaced Real Estate As JPMorgan’s Preferred Alternate Asset Class.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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