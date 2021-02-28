© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Getting Started with OBS Studio: Connecting External Camera & Streaming [Part 3] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #12
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 28, 2021
In Neo-Wolf NEWS Episode #12, the final part in our OBS Studio Training, I show how to connect external cameras and set up live streaming in the OBS Studio software...
For connecting external cameras to your OBS Studio, use:
https://obs.ninja
For streaming to various platforms at the same time, use:
https://restream.io
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
Brighteon
BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Twitter
Facebook
Parler
For connecting external cameras to your OBS Studio, use:
https://obs.ninja
For streaming to various platforms at the same time, use:
https://restream.io
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
Brighteon
BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Parler
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.