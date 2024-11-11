The Rock Almighty. That 'Waiting' Thing Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You have heard the verse or paraphrasing thereof: "They that wait upon the Lord". It does not mean a idle waiting for a miracle of God to take care of you in a given situation. It's more of being steadfast in your convictions to live a godly life despite not seeing your dreams and aspirations come to fruition soon enough. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
Kidd Robin GO
Put Kidd Robing on your playlist
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4enkQm7
kiddrobin
@kiddrobin609
https://www.youtube.com/@kiddrobin609
When God Makes Us Wait – Daily Devotional
From Intouch Ministries
For nearly 45 years, In Touch Ministries and Dr. Charles Stanley have been trusted sources for solid, biblical teaching. With the In Touch app, you get all the Christ-centered teaching from Dr. Stanley that you've come to know and love, right in the palm of your hand.
@ Apple - https://apple.co/47PYeJp
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4epGXrW
In Touch Ministries
@InTouchMinistries
https://www.youtube.com/@InTouchMinistries
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now streaming on US Sports Radio