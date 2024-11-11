BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. That 'Waiting' Thing Again
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
13 views • 5 months ago

You have heard the verse or paraphrasing thereof: "They that wait upon the Lord". It does not mean a idle waiting for a miracle of God to take care of you in a given situation. It's more of being steadfast in your convictions to live a godly life despite not seeing your dreams and aspirations come to fruition soon enough. Let's Rock!


Video credits:

Kidd Robin GO

Put Kidd Robing on your playlist

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4enkQm7

kiddrobin

@kiddrobin609

https://www.youtube.com/@kiddrobin609


When God Makes Us Wait – Daily Devotional

From Intouch Ministries

For nearly 45 years, In Touch Ministries and Dr. Charles Stanley have been trusted sources for solid, biblical teaching. With the In Touch app, you get all the Christ-centered teaching from Dr. Stanley that you've come to know and love, right in the palm of your hand.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/47PYeJp

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4epGXrW

In Touch Ministries

@InTouchMinistries

https://www.youtube.com/@InTouchMinistries


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
