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30-Year Nurse Exposes MASSIVE Hospital Fraud, FAKE COVID Narrative
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561 views • September 15, 2021
The lies continue to pour out of the mouths of politicians and compromised communist journalists, but healthcare workers are coming forward to the platform of truth, and exposing those lies on "The Stew Peters Show".
"Heroes will ALWAYS have a voice on this show", Stew Peters.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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https://rumble.com/vmicj5-30-year-nurse-exposes-massive-hospital-fraud-fake-covid-narrative.html
"Heroes will ALWAYS have a voice on this show", Stew Peters.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
https://rumble.com/vmicj5-30-year-nurse-exposes-massive-hospital-fraud-fake-covid-narrative.html
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