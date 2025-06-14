Hegseth, withdrew anti-drone systems from UKR to the ME

The US withdrew air defense systems from Ukraine to strengthen the protection of its bases in the Middle East, - the head of the Pentagon.

"I was at hearings in Congress all week. And I was asked the question: "Have you really transferred anti-drone systems from Ukraine to the Middle East?" I said: yes, we have. We are using all available means to protect our people in the region and around the world, because today the defense landscape is different. Small systems can pose a serious threat. We are as prepared as possible. War is really changing right before our eyes - technology, methods. It is frightening. Yes, it is frightening. But we have the right people on the ground," said Pete Hegseth.

Earlier, Zelensky reproached the US for refusing to transfer the promised missiles to Ukraine to fight the "Shaheds" and gave them to the Middle East.

Adding: Britain is moving aircraft to the Middle East.

In the American state of Minnesota, local Democratic Party member Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, Fox News reports (the deceased are pictured).

Also in a local Brooklyn park, there was an assassination attempt on state senator John Hoffman. He was wounded.

The senator and deputies planned to take part in the anti-Trump action "No Kings" .

According to police, the gunman posed as a police officer before opening fire. The suspect exchanged fire with police who arrived at the scene, but fled the scene and remains at large.

Trump has already responded to the terrorist attack.

"I have been informed of the horrific shooting that occurred in Minnesota that appears to be a targeted attack on state legislators. Our Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are investigating the situation and they will prosecute all those involved to the fullest extent of the law. This type of horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America," he wrote.

Let us recall that today protests against Trump began in the US, where he is accused of "authoritarianism".