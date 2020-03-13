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COVID19 Worldwide Survival Plan March 10th 2020NutriMedical.com Report Dr Bill Deagle MD
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74 views • March 13, 2020
COVID19 Worldwide Survival Plan March 10th 2020NutriMedical.com Report Dr Bill Deagle MD
MAGI, MiniMAGI, ELF and Antiviral Anti-SARS COVID19, Use with First Line of Defense Kit Plus, Financial Implosion, ViraGeddon Coming, Medical Martial NWO, Forced Vaccines, Sterilization via Vaccines, LIFEsolution Negative Pressure Pandemic Trailers Tents, Mobile Pandemic Hazmet Lab Techs, Global Plans, PowerPoint Coming SOON, Dr True Ott PhD, MAGI, miniMAGI, Antiviral AntiEMF Pollution, Block 60 GigaHertz Oxygen Blocking 5G Networks, Suppresion with Radionic Broadcasts with SonicLife, PERLM+, Progen3, Dr Bill’s Broadcast Systems, SARS COVID19, LIFEsolation Trailers, Pandemic Hazmat Mobile Units, PCR BioPhilia Remote FiO2 to PulseOx Monitor, C-VAC Mitorchondial Therapy, Radionic Viral Spike Glycoprotein Suppression 207 Hz, Nagalase Macrophage Mitochondrial Dysruptor Neutralization 337 Hz, First Line of Defense Kits, New Eye Sealed Goggles, NEW Full Body Hazmat Suits below 5 foot 8 inches and above 5 foot 8 inch height, AI Monitoring of R0 Reduction Realtime GPS Map of Pandemic Viral Elimination, Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M ACOEM ABIME CCFP ABFP FNMB, NutriMedical Report Show,www.NutriMedical.com, www.ClayandIRON.com, www.Deagle-Network.com,
NutriMedical.com Report with Dr Bill Deagle MD Provides Integratve Antiaging Medicine - SARS First Line of Defense Kits - Advanced Stem Cell Tissue Organ Regeneraiton - Hour One - Wellness - Hours 2 and 3 Plus - Conservative Geopolitical and Spiritual Mannah Truth to Save People Nations and Eternal Souls ... We are arranging a message board soon to ask questions or call in to the show.
MAGI, MiniMAGI, ELF and Antiviral Anti-SARS COVID19, Use with First Line of Defense Kit Plus, Financial Implosion, ViraGeddon Coming, Medical Martial NWO, Forced Vaccines, Sterilization via Vaccines, LIFEsolution Negative Pressure Pandemic Trailers Tents, Mobile Pandemic Hazmet Lab Techs, Global Plans, PowerPoint Coming SOON, Dr True Ott PhD, MAGI, miniMAGI, Antiviral AntiEMF Pollution, Block 60 GigaHertz Oxygen Blocking 5G Networks, Suppresion with Radionic Broadcasts with SonicLife, PERLM+, Progen3, Dr Bill’s Broadcast Systems, SARS COVID19, LIFEsolation Trailers, Pandemic Hazmat Mobile Units, PCR BioPhilia Remote FiO2 to PulseOx Monitor, C-VAC Mitorchondial Therapy, Radionic Viral Spike Glycoprotein Suppression 207 Hz, Nagalase Macrophage Mitochondrial Dysruptor Neutralization 337 Hz, First Line of Defense Kits, New Eye Sealed Goggles, NEW Full Body Hazmat Suits below 5 foot 8 inches and above 5 foot 8 inch height, AI Monitoring of R0 Reduction Realtime GPS Map of Pandemic Viral Elimination, Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M ACOEM ABIME CCFP ABFP FNMB, NutriMedical Report Show,www.NutriMedical.com, www.ClayandIRON.com, www.Deagle-Network.com,
NutriMedical.com Report with Dr Bill Deagle MD Provides Integratve Antiaging Medicine - SARS First Line of Defense Kits - Advanced Stem Cell Tissue Organ Regeneraiton - Hour One - Wellness - Hours 2 and 3 Plus - Conservative Geopolitical and Spiritual Mannah Truth to Save People Nations and Eternal Souls ... We are arranging a message board soon to ask questions or call in to the show.
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