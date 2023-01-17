Create New Account
#StopTheShots Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Lobby Day 2023 Highlights
Published Yesterday

Highlights from VAMFA' Lobby Day 2023 – Stop the Shots Virginia

The Bell Tower at Capitol Square 101 N. 9th Street, Richmond


The Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance (VAMFA) is a non-profit, non-partisan coalition of Virginia doctors, other healthcare professionals, organizations, and citizens.


We are alarmed by the public health system’s encroachment over time, to the point of a stranglehold during the COVID crisis, on the freedom of healthcare professionals to provide private, individualized and evidence-based ethical care to their patients. Learn more. @ https://vamfa.org/

