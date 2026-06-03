The Plot and Clot Thicken. A Giant’s Foot, Reptile Skin, and Dragon Heads on the Beach?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While my writing career languishes, I am turning my attention to ancient stories written in the stones around us. The “new hobby” began with two fossil finds beside a river in Costa Rica. The museum expert dismissed them as ‘calcareous concretions’, but I pressed on with my discoveries, encouraged by Roger Spurr of Mudfossil University.
This is my third fossil-themed video. God willing, more will follow, because there’s much more to explore and discover when I am next in the area.
“Play with your fancies, and in them behold…” wrote Shakespeare. Meanwhile, I have beheld in my fancies, or Imagination, mighty prophets of God, dragon duels, and shapeshifting ravens in my own epic poetry and fiction.
More at my website, https://PoetProphet.com
Abdiel LeRoy