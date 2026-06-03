The Plot and Clot Thicken. A Giant’s Foot, Reptile Skin, and Dragon Heads on the Beach?

While my writing career languishes, I am turning my attention to ancient stories written in the stones around us. The “new hobby” began with two fossil finds beside a river in Costa Rica. The museum expert dismissed them as ‘calcareous concretions’, but I pressed on with my discoveries, encouraged by Roger Spurr of Mudfossil University.





This is my third fossil-themed video. God willing, more will follow, because there’s much more to explore and discover when I am next in the area.





“Play with your fancies, and in them behold…” wrote Shakespeare. Meanwhile, I have beheld in my fancies, or Imagination, mighty prophets of God, dragon duels, and shapeshifting ravens in my own epic poetry and fiction.





More at my website, https://PoetProphet.com





Abdiel LeRoy