BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CANDACE OWENS "FIRING FAUCI DOES NOT GO FAR ENOUGH HE NEEDS TO BE PUT IN PRISON
Freedom Rules
Freedom Rules
190 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
451 views • June 04, 2021
Candace Owens has taken a swipe at Dr Anthony Fauci’s latest scandal by taking to Twitter to urge that firing the diseases expert “does not go far enough” and that ne needs to be “put in federal prison”.

‘Firing Fauci does not go far enough,” Candace tweeted.

“Anthony Fauci needs to be tried and put into federal prison.

“He ruined millions of lives via depression, bankruptcy, suicide, & preyed on children via school. He and many others have taken part in the crime of the century.

“We all knew it.”

Dr Anthony Fauci is the chief medical adviser to the president and has been in the firing line the last few days after his bombshell emails were published by BuzzFeed.

The emails span from January to June of last year and show Dr Fauci dismissing emails from a virologist concerned that COVID-19 likely originated from a lab leak.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been calling for an investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology for months and has slammed Dr Fauci.

“There’s a lot of questions to be answered,” Mr Pompeo told Fox News.

“I think Dr Fauci has a lot of questions to answer.

“That lab is still operating. That work is still going on there today and we could have something like this happen again.”

Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
ron paulprisonfauciemail scandaldr mercola
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech&#8217;s Bubble Is About to Pop

Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech’s Bubble Is About to Pop

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy