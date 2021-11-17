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Rittenhouse Jury Deadlocked -- Terrorism is Why there is No Verdict
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81 views • November 17, 2021
According to Jack Posobiec, the jury is deadlocked in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial because two of the jurors fear backlash. The institution of the judiciary must see the case with the presumption of innocence, and allow justice to be blind, and nothing else affected. Unfortunately, black lives matter and Antifa have made numerous terroristic threats that authorities in the past let them get away with, and now it is weighing down on the minds of the jurors.
#rittenhouse #jury #terrorism
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#rittenhouse #jury #terrorism
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
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