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JESUIT MASTERMINDS - HIDING THE FLAT EARTH & THE LUNAR SABBATH
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82 views • July 22, 2020
Two main truths are revealed in this video. The true shape of the Earth and the true calendar of Our Creator whose Hebrew Name is YAHUWAH.
Also, who is responsible for concealing these truths.
YouTube banned this video.
Also, who is responsible for concealing these truths.
YouTube banned this video.
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