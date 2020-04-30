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This is how long the Fed believes the economy will take to recover
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8 views • April 30, 2020
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economic recovery depends on how long it will take to get the coronavirus pandemic ‘under control’ and how much damage it does to the labor force and small businesses
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