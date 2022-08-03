Make the planned cyber attack impossible! It's easy! Protect the financial system power supply and internet!

All links used in this video in a handy .rtf document file with clickable links:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1umc4cCGPEO4jFwd7dNnt68pfo2MN-_Dn/view?usp=sharing

Ensovibep for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 3 studies

https://c19early.com/ev

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 175 studies

https://c19ivermectin.com/

HCQ for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 423 studies

https://c19hcq.com/

Zinc for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 78 studies

https://c19zinc.com/

Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver,

https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

Israel’s #OperationTalpiot: THE GREATEST SPY MACHINE OF ALL TIME – The Millennium Report

https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/israels-operationtalpiot-the-greatest-spy-machine-of-all-time/

ISRAEL’S SECRET WEAPON – THE TALPIOT PROGRAM – Patriots for Truth

https://patriots4truth.org/2018/09/12/israels-secret-weapon-the-talpiot-program/

Now you, too, can disable Intel ME 'backdoor' thanks to the NSA | CSO Online

https://www.csoonline.com/article/3220476/researchers-say-now-you-too-can-disable-intel-me-backdoor-thanks-to-the-nsa.html

Backdoor (computing) Wiki

https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/Backdoor_(computing)

Disable Intel’s Backdoor On Modern Hardware | Hackaday

https://hackaday.com/2020/06/16/disable-intels-backdoor-on-modern-hardware/

Disabling Intel ME : privacy

https://www.reddit.com/r/privacy/comments/77ut68/disabling_intel_me/

Virologist and Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Bossche DVM, PhD. Sends an Open Letter to the World - Warning: Due to Viral Immune Escape We are on the Brink of a Global Catastrophe. : DebateVaccines

https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/ujq2wb/virologist_and_vaccine_expert_geert_vanden/

Geert Vanden Bossche on Twitter: "https://t.co/5eNQa3wsiU Yet another pandemic to come! Severe interruption in polio vaccination program (due to C-19 crisis) has - in several countries - led to dimished population-level immune pressure on the viral life cycle. 1/4" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1544055898859094016

https://mcusercontent.com/92561d6dedb66a43fe9a6548f/files/bead7203-0798-4ac8-abe2-076208015556/Public_health_emergency_of_international_concert_Geert_Vanden_Bossche.01.pdf

Top 10 Foods High in Vitamin A

https://www.myfooddata.com/articles/food-sources-of-vitamin-A.php#vitamin-A-foods

cyberattack hardware backdoor talpiot protect your computer how to +minix - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=cyberattack+hardware+backdoor+talpiot+protect+your+computer+how+to+%2Bminix&source=web

Secret 486 Core Backdoor MINIX, On Every Computer In The World Since 2008 - Video | Truth In Plain Sight.com

https://truthinplainsight.com/secret-486-core-backdoor-minix-on-every-computer-in-the-world-since-2008-video/

MINIX, the Hidden Operating System in Intel Hardware | ITIGIC

https://itigic.com/minix-the-hidden-operating-system-in-intel-hardware/

Intel-Management-Engine-Setup.jpg (720×416)

https://hardzone.es/app/uploads-hardzone.es/2021/03/Intel-Management-Engine-Setup.jpg

Intel-MEBX.jpg (720×165)

https://hardzone.es/app/uploads-hardzone.es/2021/03/Intel-MEBX.jpg

Naftali Bennett - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naftali_Bennett

Yair Lapid - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yair_Lapid

Israel’s #OperationTalpiot: THE GREATEST SPY MACHINE OF ALL TIME – The Millennium Report

https://web.archive.org/web/20190430085044/http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/israels-operationtalpiot-the-greatest-spy-machine-of-all-time

8200-list-1-1024x538.png (1024×538)

https://web.archive.org/web/20190612082212im_/https://www.opdeepstate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/8200-list-1-1024x538.png