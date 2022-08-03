Make the planned cyber attack impossible! It's easy! Protect the financial system power supply and internet!

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All links used in this video in a handy .rtf document file with clickable links:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1umc4cCGPEO4jFwd7dNnt68pfo2MN-_Dn/view?usp=sharing
Ensovibep for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 3 studies
https://c19early.com/ev
Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 175 studies
https://c19ivermectin.com/
HCQ for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 423 studies
https://c19hcq.com/
Zinc for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 78 studies
https://c19zinc.com/
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver,
https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
Israel’s #OperationTalpiot: THE GREATEST SPY MACHINE OF ALL TIME – The Millennium Report
https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/israels-operationtalpiot-the-greatest-spy-machine-of-all-time/
ISRAEL’S SECRET WEAPON – THE TALPIOT PROGRAM – Patriots for Truth
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/09/12/israels-secret-weapon-the-talpiot-program/
Now you, too, can disable Intel ME 'backdoor' thanks to the NSA | CSO Online
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3220476/researchers-say-now-you-too-can-disable-intel-me-backdoor-thanks-to-the-nsa.html
Backdoor (computing) Wiki
https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/Backdoor_(computing)
Disable Intel’s Backdoor On Modern Hardware | Hackaday
https://hackaday.com/2020/06/16/disable-intels-backdoor-on-modern-hardware/
Disabling Intel ME : privacy
https://www.reddit.com/r/privacy/comments/77ut68/disabling_intel_me/
Virologist and Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Bossche DVM, PhD. Sends an Open Letter to the World - Warning: Due to Viral Immune Escape We are on the Brink of a Global Catastrophe. : DebateVaccines
https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/ujq2wb/virologist_and_vaccine_expert_geert_vanden/
Geert Vanden Bossche on Twitter: "https://t.co/5eNQa3wsiU Yet another pandemic to come! Severe interruption in polio vaccination program (due to C-19 crisis) has - in several countries - led to dimished population-level immune pressure on the viral life cycle. 1/4" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1544055898859094016
https://mcusercontent.com/92561d6dedb66a43fe9a6548f/files/bead7203-0798-4ac8-abe2-076208015556/Public_health_emergency_of_international_concert_Geert_Vanden_Bossche.01.pdf
Top 10 Foods High in Vitamin A
https://www.myfooddata.com/articles/food-sources-of-vitamin-A.php#vitamin-A-foods
cyberattack hardware backdoor talpiot protect your computer how to +minix - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=cyberattack+hardware+backdoor+talpiot+protect+your+computer+how+to+%2Bminix&source=web
Secret 486 Core Backdoor MINIX, On Every Computer In The World Since 2008 - Video | Truth In Plain Sight.com
https://truthinplainsight.com/secret-486-core-backdoor-minix-on-every-computer-in-the-world-since-2008-video/
MINIX, the Hidden Operating System in Intel Hardware | ITIGIC
https://itigic.com/minix-the-hidden-operating-system-in-intel-hardware/
Intel-Management-Engine-Setup.jpg (720×416)
https://hardzone.es/app/uploads-hardzone.es/2021/03/Intel-Management-Engine-Setup.jpg
Intel-MEBX.jpg (720×165)
https://hardzone.es/app/uploads-hardzone.es/2021/03/Intel-MEBX.jpg
Naftali Bennett - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naftali_Bennett
Yair Lapid - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yair_Lapid
Israel’s #OperationTalpiot: THE GREATEST SPY MACHINE OF ALL TIME – The Millennium Report
https://web.archive.org/web/20190430085044/http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/israels-operationtalpiot-the-greatest-spy-machine-of-all-time
8200-list-1-1024x538.png (1024×538)
https://web.archive.org/web/20190612082212im_/https://www.opdeepstate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/8200-list-1-1024x538.png