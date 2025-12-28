BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
And Yet We Live
Martus for Truth
Martus for Truth
39 followers
12 views • 2 days ago

Unbiased, completely logical scientific investigation proves that the universe had a beginning, that it therefore had a cause. That cause had to be in existence BEFORE the universe existed, in order to be its cause (i. e. to bring the universe into existence). That means the universe could not be that cause. Since the universe includes ALL material existence, that means its cause had to be immaterial. Some people might say spiritual.

We, very generally, call that immaterial, spiritual "thing which caused the universe" God. God wants our existence to glorify Him.

Yet, just look around you, paying particular attention to the wickedness and evil (especially what foolish people call good), then closely examine your own heart, your own soul, and ask yourself how it is that God does not wipe us all off the face of the earth. There is so much evil and wickedness in our hearts and yet we live.

How can that be?

It can only be by the grace of God.

#AndYetWeLive, #Grace, #God

Keywords
godgraceandyetwelive
