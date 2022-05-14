© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Insights on Everyday Karmic Risks
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • May 14, 2022
VA #62 Creator Insights on Everyday Karmic Risks
Description: Creator Insights on Everyday Karmic Risks
Is following the golden rule our best bet to avoid mistakes that generate negative karmic penalties, or is there something better? Is having evil thoughts a danger to us, even if we don’t act on them? Does the Law of Karma ignore someone who only plays a small role in causing harm, like a sales clerk who must sell cigarettes and liquor? Creator explains the surprising karmic consequences of going along with the crowd when it hurts someone, like watching pro football, and why charitable acts will not save you—only divine partnership through prayer and divine healing. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Insights on Everyday Karmic Risks
Is following the golden rule our best bet to avoid mistakes that generate negative karmic penalties, or is there something better? Is having evil thoughts a danger to us, even if we don’t act on them? Does the Law of Karma ignore someone who only plays a small role in causing harm, like a sales clerk who must sell cigarettes and liquor? Creator explains the surprising karmic consequences of going along with the crowd when it hurts someone, like watching pro football, and why charitable acts will not save you—only divine partnership through prayer and divine healing. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.