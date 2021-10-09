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New Poll Has Democrats RUNNING Scared About Their Chances in 2022
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100 views • October 09, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, A new Quinnipiac poll has good news for Republicans and very bad news for Democrats. The shift in the poll is unlike anything seen since 2014, when Republicans, who already controlled the House, took back the Senate as well.
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