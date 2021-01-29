Email Marketing for Beginners - Set up in 4 Steps

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Hi there, Sarah here, I provide practical information you can apply to your email marketing from beginners to advanced strategies. I have over five years of marketing experience, and I am a certified partner with Constant Contact.
// Resources //
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
💻 Our website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
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