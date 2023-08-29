The True Church & the Apostles' Doctrine

January 14th, 2018
Pastor Dean continues his teaching on what the true church of Jesus Christ should believe, teach, and do. We should all be following the Apostles' doctrine and example, but most churches scoff at those doctrines today. For the most part, modern churches are built upon the foundations of Robert Schuller, Rick Warren, Bill Hybels, or the greatest forgery Lucifer ever made which is the Roman Catholic Church. The Apostles were not Calvinists or Baptists, or Methodists, Roman Catholic, or Lutheran,..they were Pentecostal, Holy Spirit-filled, Bible-believing, tongue-talking, faith-healing, demon-defeating, miracle-working, gospel-preaching, soul-winning, church planting, unashamed, bold men of faith and power.
