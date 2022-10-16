Ray Dalio Makes Case for CCP Leaders, Calls Them “Reasonable People”

https://gnews.org/articles/t53500444
Summary：10/11/2022 Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates founder and CIO mentor, still makes a case for CCP leaders, calls Them 'Reasonable People', and he thinks the longer term picture in China is still bright even with many challenges. He retreated early to escape the economic crisis but claimed that he enjoy his mentor position
