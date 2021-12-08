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CIA Satanist Steven BenNun is starting devil's deception that God is an alien who rides around a UFO
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122 views • December 08, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021).
Steven BenNun now brainwashing his cult followers that God is an alien riding a UFO
The following video is solid evidence that Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “dead sea scrolls” Gnostic polytheist “fake disguised Christian” CIA Christian ministry money-making EMP shield products donation business Satanist Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun are starting their Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO AntiChrist deception brainwashing of their dumbest of the dumbest tens of thousands of religious Christian freak horde cult followers, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, into believing that God is an alien who is riding a UFO spaceship by redefining the Bible verses in the Book of Ezekiel, just like they redefine the Bible verses to deceive their religious Christian cult followers into believing their feminist doctrine of demons that God is half man and half woman, by always deceiving their followers using fake Hebrew language meanings to redefine the Bible verses. They are part of Satan Lucifer’s grand delusion “alien deception” agenda, although they use parts of the real Christians’ truths, in order to make it look like they are exposing the truth. As soon as the real Christians expose their Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ secrets, they immediately take that and throw out the real truths, and use parts of it to pervert it and use it to mislead people with their lies and redefined Bible verses “doctrine of demons.” That is what Satan Lucifer always does by taking God’s truth and warping it by putting little bits of lie into it, but they are very dangerous lies. Only a handful of people watch our real Christians’ videos, but tens of thousands of people watch their CIA Satanist Steven BenNun’s videos, because they publicized and promoted by Satan Lucifer. They do not try to kill them like they try to kill the real Christians every day and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes every day. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Steven BenNun now brainwashing his cult followers that God is an alien riding a UFO
The following video is solid evidence that Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “dead sea scrolls” Gnostic polytheist “fake disguised Christian” CIA Christian ministry money-making EMP shield products donation business Satanist Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun are starting their Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO AntiChrist deception brainwashing of their dumbest of the dumbest tens of thousands of religious Christian freak horde cult followers, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, into believing that God is an alien who is riding a UFO spaceship by redefining the Bible verses in the Book of Ezekiel, just like they redefine the Bible verses to deceive their religious Christian cult followers into believing their feminist doctrine of demons that God is half man and half woman, by always deceiving their followers using fake Hebrew language meanings to redefine the Bible verses. They are part of Satan Lucifer’s grand delusion “alien deception” agenda, although they use parts of the real Christians’ truths, in order to make it look like they are exposing the truth. As soon as the real Christians expose their Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ secrets, they immediately take that and throw out the real truths, and use parts of it to pervert it and use it to mislead people with their lies and redefined Bible verses “doctrine of demons.” That is what Satan Lucifer always does by taking God’s truth and warping it by putting little bits of lie into it, but they are very dangerous lies. Only a handful of people watch our real Christians’ videos, but tens of thousands of people watch their CIA Satanist Steven BenNun’s videos, because they publicized and promoted by Satan Lucifer. They do not try to kill them like they try to kill the real Christians every day and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes every day. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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