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Depopulation, Climate Change, and Weather Weapons
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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141 views • August 27, 2023

Man made climate change is realhttps://gregreese.substack.com


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


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Greg Reese

https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese

Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwomandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesdeep underground military basesdumbsnano techbio warfaremrnavaccine passportsgraphene oxide
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