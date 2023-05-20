Quo Vadis





In this video we share the Medjugorje Visionary Vicka on Defeating the Devil.





Satan is always seeking to gain the advantage.





But Our Lady says the best way to protect yourself is to pray the right way.





These are the people Satan leaves alone because they have put on the armor of Prayer! !





Praying the right way chases the devil away!





Vitska understands that Our Lady’s most urgent message is for all the people of the world to pray more often and to especially pray with the heart.





But Vitska is concerned that many people do not pray the right way and because of this she gives pilgrims concrete advice.





Vitska says: “Many times, when we have a cross we could offer Him, we instead pray this way: ‘Lord, please remove that cross from my shoulders, it’s heavy, I can’t take it.





Why is this cross given to me and not to someone else? ’





No!





This is not the right way to pray!





Our Lady says we should rather tell Him: ‘Lord, I thank you for this cross, I thank you for this great gift You are giving me! ’





“Very few are the people who understand the great value of the cross and the great value of the gift of our crosses when they are offered to Jesus.





We can learn so much through this gift of a cross!





In this time of trial, we must understand from the heart how much Jesus loves us all and we should walk by His side with great love.





We should try to be united with Him in His passion.





This is the sacrifice that is expected from us.





Let’s walk this way, and then when the day of Easter comes with the Resurrection, we won’t look at the Resurrection from outside but we will also be resurrected with Jesus, because we will have become free inside of us, free from ourselves and all our attachments.





We will be able to live His love and His Resurrection inside of us!





Isn’t this a beautiful thing?





Vicka's cheerful expression may be a harbinger of what life on earth will be like in the new era prophesied by the Virgin Mary.





One day the 10 secrets will be a thing of the past.





By then, the world will be much different, for the better.





Secrets mark the end of an era and the dawn of a new one.





This new era will be an era of peace, so it will be much better understood why the Virgin Mary was called the Queen of Peace when she first appeared in Mejahgoria.





In this new era, humanity will live in a new harmony with God.





Jesus will live and reign in all hearts.





But in their present state of sin, mankind is not ready for this.





And so the final purpose of the entire sequence of secrets is the cleansing, purification and humility of humanity, the return of humanity to itself and the restoration of true relations between God and man.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADbEgy0S0vc