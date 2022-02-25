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Zyng Energy Drink… Why it sooo good!
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10 views • February 25, 2022
A hydrating splash of essential oil-infused goodness, NingXia Zyng® uses the same whole-fruit wolfberry puree found in our popular superfruit supplement NingXia Red®. We add sparkling water, pear and blackberry juices, and a hint of Lime and Black Pepper essential oils for a dynamic, unique taste. The benefits of NingXia Red include support for energy levels, normal cellular function, and whole-body and normal eye health.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
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