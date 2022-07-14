tHe UnSpOkEn MoNkEy PoX vAcCiNaTiOn

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Talk to your primary care doctor about live virus small pox vaccination to prevent against monkey pox. Be aware that there are no current studies linking live virus small pox vaccination to monkey pox immunity.
You could self report and become part of a study using exposure tracking data. A university should spearhead this.