God Will Be Exalted
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago

God will always be a refuge for His people and take care of those who call on Him. Those who get help from the Lord are the righteous ones, but the wicked shall be judged when it seems they are prospering. Satan is trying to exalt himself presently, but God is the only One that will be exalted!

"I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth." Psalm 46:10b

bible jesus christian righteous wicked dean odle exalt

