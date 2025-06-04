BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK government urged to rescue children in Gaza | LBC
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
James O'Brien is joined by Raza Halim, a barrister and co-founder of Project Pure Hope, an initiative which seeks to medically evacuate children for life saving treatment.


Project Pure Hope, a British charity, has identified two children in Gaza in need of urgent help. One of them is a three-year-old boy who suffered serious burns due to an Israeli airstrike that killed both his pregnant mother and father.


Listen to the full show on the all-new LBC App: https://app.af.lbc.co.uk/btnc/thenewl...


#jamesobrien #gaza #palestine #israel #israelpalestineconflict #israelhamaswar #news #palestinian #LBC


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see: /https://christs.net

israeli airstrikeserious burnsjames obrienraza halimbarrister and co-founder of project pure hopeseeks to medically evacuate children for life saving treatmenta british charitytwo children in gaza in need of urgent helpthree-year-old boy
