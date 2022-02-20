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Kate Shemirani Compares Tabernacle Components To Cell Organelles
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33 views • February 20, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's nutritionist and nurse Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about a number of things going on in the world, specifically Canada. Then, she speaks about a mucousless diet and spotting signs of deficiencies in vitamins and minerals. Finally, we discuss the similarities of the Old Testament Tabernacle and human cells.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-compares-tabernacle-components-to-cell-organelles-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-compares-tabernacle-components-to-cell-organelles-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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