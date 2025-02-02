BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - February 2 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 3 months ago

February 2, 2025

rt.com


Moscow accuses Kiev's troops of committing a war crime, by bombing a school in Russia's embattled Kursk region - to draw attention away from Ukraine's torture and execution of civilians in a nearby area. The attack in the Kursk region comes shortly after Russian troops discovered the bodies of at least 22 locals who were apparently massacred by Ukrainian forces. Despite the ceasefire in Gaza Israel steps up its assault on Palestine, killing at least five people across the West Bank. Protesters in the DRC capital storm the embassies of Rwanda and several Western countries, after the M23 militant group captures the key city of Goma, killing at least 770 people.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy