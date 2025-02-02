February 2, 2025

Moscow accuses Kiev's troops of committing a war crime, by bombing a school in Russia's embattled Kursk region - to draw attention away from Ukraine's torture and execution of civilians in a nearby area. The attack in the Kursk region comes shortly after Russian troops discovered the bodies of at least 22 locals who were apparently massacred by Ukrainian forces. Despite the ceasefire in Gaza Israel steps up its assault on Palestine, killing at least five people across the West Bank. Protesters in the DRC capital storm the embassies of Rwanda and several Western countries, after the M23 militant group captures the key city of Goma, killing at least 770 people.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





