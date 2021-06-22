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PEOPLE ARE AWAKENING FASTER THAN DS CAN PUSH THEIR NARRATIVE - Dan RadioStyle
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80 views • June 22, 2021
PEOPLE ARE AWAKENING FASTER THAN DS CAN PUSH THEIR NARRATIVE - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8cljNpXvWuP/
Biden and his inept Justice Department is demonstrating countless times and in countless ways that they are inefective and actually have no power. States are doing what they have every legal right to do and the AG is only able to grunt and groan. The audit will be completed shortly and that will mark the next big fight from the deep state. They will fight this tooth and nail so be prepared. This far from over, but we are making great strides towards our government acknowledging our individual freedoms. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
=======================
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
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[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnakATsNXAPxynNevJGGXIg
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
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[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[Facebook] (Stores - Does NOT sell, avoids censorship)
[Facebook] Our Great Awakening - https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] The Great Awakening - https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga,
NewWorldOrder, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga
========================
mockingbird, , vaccines, NewWorldOrder
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8cljNpXvWuP/
Biden and his inept Justice Department is demonstrating countless times and in countless ways that they are inefective and actually have no power. States are doing what they have every legal right to do and the AG is only able to grunt and groan. The audit will be completed shortly and that will mark the next big fight from the deep state. They will fight this tooth and nail so be prepared. This far from over, but we are making great strides towards our government acknowledging our individual freedoms. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
=======================
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnakATsNXAPxynNevJGGXIg
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[Facebook] (Stores - Does NOT sell, avoids censorship)
[Facebook] Our Great Awakening - https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] The Great Awakening - https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga,
NewWorldOrder, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga
========================
mockingbird, , vaccines, NewWorldOrder
Keywords
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