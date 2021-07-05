Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Perspicacity: How To Tell If You Have It (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.16.13)

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Dr Daniels examines the Perspicacity and has a quiz so you can tell if you have it. Dr Daniels will cover the dangers associated with this condition and how to turn it to your advantage. Another eye-opener that can help you save life and limb.
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