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Hardware Wallet Faraday Bag | Private Key Protection for your Crypto
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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207 views • February 14, 2021
A hardware wallet is designed to store the private keys for your crypto currency. I decided to store my Ledger Nano X in the Mission Darkness Keyfob Shield Faraday Bag to not only protect it from being recognized via Bluetooth but also from being impacted by an EMP.

Keyfob Shield Faraday Bag: https://amzn.to/2L5t9YE​​

LEDGER NANO X:
https://shop.ledger.com/pages/ledger-nano-x

MISSION DARKNESS PRODUCTS:
Phones: https://amzn.to/35yOiUk
Tablets: https://amzn.to/2W8hajg
Laptops: https://amzn.to/3do8FGO
Accessories Case: https://amzn.to/35xQOKI
Keyfobs: https://amzn.to/2L5t9YE​​
MD Duffel Bag: https://bit.ly/3ksl6EA
(Use Coupon Code THEURBANPREPPER for discount!)

SHOUTOUTS:
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Jur: https://discord.gg/UypkDPZ
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Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencypreppingsurvivalcryptoemergency preparednessemergencyfaraday cageprepfaradayhardware walletledgerthe urban preppermission darknesscrypto caseyhw walletledger nano xjurcity preppingkeyfob shieldfaraday bag
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