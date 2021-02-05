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Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland - Episode 1 - Trailer
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11 views • February 05, 2021
If you can't be here, then you could virtually visit with Adrian Dunbar as he reconnects with his Irish roots and travels the wild and rugged west and north coasts of the island of Ireland.
Episode 1 airs on Thursday 8th February, at 8pm (GMT) on Channel 5
https://eh.ie
https://www.channel5.com/show/live-with/
Episode 1 airs on Thursday 8th February, at 8pm (GMT) on Channel 5
https://eh.ie
https://www.channel5.com/show/live-with/
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