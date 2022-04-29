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Edgar Cayce's Interpretation of The Book Of Revelation (see description please)
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201 views • April 29, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Who was Edgar Cayce? If you do not know who or what Edgar Cayce was or did this video will sound like new age bullshit. If you do not know what he did or who he was this video will be lost on you. To understand it better see this about the man:
https://www.edgarcayce.org
Edgar Cayce (pronounced Kay-Cee, 1877-1945) has been called the "sleeping prophet," the "father of holistic medicine," and the most documented psychic of the 20th century. For more than 40 years of his adult life, Cayce gave psychic "readings" to thousands of seekers while in an unconscious state, diagnosing illnesses and revealing lives lived in the past and prophecies yet to come.
His psychic abilities began to appear as early as his childhood. He was able to see and talk to his late grandfather's spirit, and often played with "imaginary friends" whom he said were spirits on the other side. He also displayed an uncanny ability to memorize the pages of a book simply by sleeping on it. These gifts labeled the young Cayce as strange, but all Cayce really wanted was to help others, especially children.
Later in life, Cayce would find that he had the ability to put himself into a sleep-like state by lying down on a couch, closing his eyes, and folding his hands over his stomach. In this state of relaxation and meditation, he was able to place his mind in contact with all time and space — the universal consciousness, also known as the super-conscious mind. From there, he could respond to questions as broad as, "What are the secrets of the universe?" and "What is my purpose in life?" to as specific as, "What can I do to help my arthritis?" and "How were the pyramids of Egypt built? His responses to these questions came to be called "readings," and their insights offer practical help and advice to individuals even today.
Edgar Cayce approaches the Revelation most closely to the traditional symbolic interpretation. But he saw beyond the symbolism of earthly matters, seeing the text filled with metaphors of mental and spiritual matters. In fact, Cayce teaches that the whole Bible is more than a historic record of humanity’s physical journey with God and with one another; it is also an allegory of metaphysical activities and influences. And as an allegory it contains hidden teachings, insights, lessons, and instructions concerning the origin, growth, and destiny of our nonphysical souls. And it is both a microcosmic view in which the story is very personal to each individual soul, and a macrocosmic view in which all souls are involved as a soul group.
Source: Fearless Nation.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mnHDFym15Bkf/
Who was Edgar Cayce? If you do not know who or what Edgar Cayce was or did this video will sound like new age bullshit. If you do not know what he did or who he was this video will be lost on you. To understand it better see this about the man:
https://www.edgarcayce.org
Edgar Cayce (pronounced Kay-Cee, 1877-1945) has been called the "sleeping prophet," the "father of holistic medicine," and the most documented psychic of the 20th century. For more than 40 years of his adult life, Cayce gave psychic "readings" to thousands of seekers while in an unconscious state, diagnosing illnesses and revealing lives lived in the past and prophecies yet to come.
His psychic abilities began to appear as early as his childhood. He was able to see and talk to his late grandfather's spirit, and often played with "imaginary friends" whom he said were spirits on the other side. He also displayed an uncanny ability to memorize the pages of a book simply by sleeping on it. These gifts labeled the young Cayce as strange, but all Cayce really wanted was to help others, especially children.
Later in life, Cayce would find that he had the ability to put himself into a sleep-like state by lying down on a couch, closing his eyes, and folding his hands over his stomach. In this state of relaxation and meditation, he was able to place his mind in contact with all time and space — the universal consciousness, also known as the super-conscious mind. From there, he could respond to questions as broad as, "What are the secrets of the universe?" and "What is my purpose in life?" to as specific as, "What can I do to help my arthritis?" and "How were the pyramids of Egypt built? His responses to these questions came to be called "readings," and their insights offer practical help and advice to individuals even today.
Edgar Cayce approaches the Revelation most closely to the traditional symbolic interpretation. But he saw beyond the symbolism of earthly matters, seeing the text filled with metaphors of mental and spiritual matters. In fact, Cayce teaches that the whole Bible is more than a historic record of humanity’s physical journey with God and with one another; it is also an allegory of metaphysical activities and influences. And as an allegory it contains hidden teachings, insights, lessons, and instructions concerning the origin, growth, and destiny of our nonphysical souls. And it is both a microcosmic view in which the story is very personal to each individual soul, and a macrocosmic view in which all souls are involved as a soul group.
Source: Fearless Nation.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mnHDFym15Bkf/
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