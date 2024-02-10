Prepper News - 10th February 2024

Diversifying your news sources and critically analysing the information will empower you to make informed decisions, vital for ensuring your preparedness is going to enable you to weather not just local but international events. You will be fostering resilience and proactive readiness in the face of uncertainty.

Links and times for the articles featured:00:00 - 00:09 - Intro

00:10 - 01:13 - 1-Ukraine Army Chief - https://globalnews.ca/news/10284487/ukraine-new-army-chief-goals-high-tech-weapons/

01:14 - 02:00 - 2-Sudan Malnutrition - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/9/unicef-says-700000-children-in-sudan-face-life-threatening-malnutrition

02:01 - 03:07 - 3-Egypt Talks - https://www.ynetnews.com/article/sjmdyl4j6

03:08 - 03:55 - 4-Rafah Evacuation - https://www.ocregister.com/2024/02/09/netanyahu-orders-evacuation-plan-for-densely-packed-gaza-city-ahead-of-expected-invasion/

03:56 - 05:32 - 5-Iran Threat Geiger Counter - https://isis-online.org/isis-reports/detail/the-iran-threat-geiger-counter-reaching-extreme-danger

05:33 - 07:29 - 6-Tucker Putin Interview - https://greekreporter.com/2024/02/09/putin-ukraine-tucker-carlson-interview/

07:30 - 08:33 - 7-Russia Using Starlink - https://euromaidanpress.com/2024/02/10/russian-armed-forces-use-starlink-terminals-in-ukraine-ukrainian-sources-say/

08:34 - 10:11 - 8-Hezbollah Attack - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/hezbollah-claims-it-targeted-israeli-military-base-in-occupied-golan-heights/3132951

10:12 - 10:23 - Outro





Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper

--------------------------

SOCIAL LINKS

--------------------------

Linktree with all links - https://linktr.ee/geordieprepper

Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper

Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper

MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper

Odyssee - https://odysee.com/@geordieprepper:b?r=6Fi4dYj3KdyypSqiyVUbDknzDCLQivFR

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/geordiepreppergb

--------------------------

AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*

If you wish to support my channel, by supporting yourself, bookmark the following links when online shopping:

Amazon Affiliate Link - https://amzn.to/2CLBScx

Mira Safety Affiliate Link - https://bit.ly/47A1JBY

Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/

Rumble Referral Link - https://rumble.com/register/geordiepreppergb/

--------------------------

SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY

If you wish to support my channel:

Buy me a Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/geordieprepper

StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip

--------------------------

Disclaimers:

1.All articles featured retain their rights of their owner, the opinions and accuracy of the articles is the responsibility of the owner(s). Geordie Prepper can not be held responsible for their accuracy or validity, they are broadcasted for information and entertainment purposes only. Displaying any articles does not imply any association with, nor endorsement by or of, the publisher(s) of the article(s).

2.Any opinions made are those of Geordie Prepper.

3.Some artwork is co-created with online image creation tools which allow for commercial use. These creations are Copyright of Geordie Prepper.

*.As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases