BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God And You
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
120 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 month ago

Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah, more commonly known as Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, ran afoul of King Nebuchadnezzar and his call for them to worship a golden statue. They knew about God’s prohibition on idolatry but the king’s threat to worship or die was real as well.

These godly men were resolved to defy the king’s mandate, even if it cost them their lives. The New Testament says that Jesus became a ransom for humanity when He died on the cross for our sins. This ransom concept with the temple tax was birthed under the Mosaic Law and was a precursor of things to come.

As the son of God, Jesus was exempt from paying this tribute, but He relinquished the privilege and instructed Peter how to make payment for them both. Unbelievably, it involved catching a fish and using the money found in its mouth. Obviously, Jesus could have supernaturally materialized the money but the coin in the fish’s mouth was the reward of Peter’s obedience and was just enough to pay the tax. Jesus proved that no situation is too great for Him and Peter learned that God will reward the effort we put toward our walk with Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1648.pdf

RLJ-1648 -- APRIL 22, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
jesus christfaithcrucifixionexemptionpeteridolatrysinsransomdefianceking nebuchadnezzarfaithfulnessmosaic lawhananiahmishaelazariahgods sovereigntyshadrachabednegomeshachgolden statueworship or dietemple taxfish with coinsobediences divine provisions rewards
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy