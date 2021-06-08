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And Why Did that Italian Doctor Say, most non vaccinated people will cease to exist in society?
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171 views • June 08, 2021
TIMES UP, THE DEVIL WILL MOVE FORWARD INTO CAUSING EVERYONE TO SELL THEIR SOULS TO THE DEVIL, using our ability to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship God. Let it not be us but remember there is a cost to following Christ and that is tribulation, those who try to avoid it face great tribulation, unveiling now.
John 16:33
King James Version
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
The video with the Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/f951e5fd-4f51-42c5-a664-d9691f27471b
John 16:33
King James Version
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
The video with the Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/f951e5fd-4f51-42c5-a664-d9691f27471b
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