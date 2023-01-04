2022年末に現れた”神への冒涜”

https://www.brighteon.com/4c3cbc7c-a334-49cc-87bc-bb454f3db135
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.brighteon.com/921b6235-e931-4ced-8ffe-a24137999a7e
【特許取得済み◆特許番号 WO2020060606】
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
マイクロソフトが仮想通貨マイニングに関する驚きの特許を申請 (2020年4月20日) – エキサイトニュース
https://hanjohanjo.jp/latest-computer-news/microsoft-computers-news/6183/
Died Suddenly
https://www.brighteon.com/f334a870-d47e-4d2a-8894-4d00f17adb43
======================================
『生粋 / 待ち受ける運命』HEAVENESE style episode143 (2023.1.1号)より https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4M2Tue4f-YM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.