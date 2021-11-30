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The Dangers of MSG - Part 2 'Your Brain's Biggest Enemy' 2 (Flavor Enhancers, E621)
HealthRanger7
HealthRanger7
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46 views • November 30, 2021
Part 2 in the series about MSG (split into two parts due to YouTube's original 10-minute time limit) shows the effects of MSG (E621) on the brain and on the nervous system. Consumption of MSG during the first few years of life causes brain damage due to improper 'wiring' of the brain. http://personalhealthinformationguide.blogspot.com.es/2010/03/msg-causes-rapid-brain-cell-death.html
http://truthinlabeling.org/recognizingadverse.html

MSG is used in thousands of products, such as snacks, soups, sauces, meats, flavored potato chips, fast food, and Chinese food.
http://naturalnews.com/034272_MSG_monosodium_glutamate.html http://saynotomsg.com/basics_list.php MSG makes food taste better but it's NOT safe! http://naturalnews.com/034031_MSG_health_effects.html

The harmful side effects of MSG include headaches, allergies, growth disruptions, hormonal imbalance, learning disorders, ADHD, behavioral problems, autism, muscle pain, nerve pain, heart attacks and irregularities, impaired circulation, skin rashes, retina damage, stomach, intestine and respiration problems, obesity, cancer, etc.
http://www.msgmyth.com/symptoms

Many problems don't become obvious until puberty. This is caused by poor functioning of the hormones due to exposure to MSG in the first few years of life.

Losing weight is nearly impossible if you consume MSG as it increases appetite! The consumption of MSG, in addition to the consumption of trans fats and artificial sweeteners, is the main cause of the present obesity epidemic.
http://naturalnews.com/024438.html

MSG is also known as Ajinomoto, Accent, Vetsin or Umami. MSG is 'hidden' in many other names, such as yeast extract, hydrolyzed protein, natural flavoring, etc. http://truthinlabeling.org/wherehidden.html
http://msgmyth.com/hidden-names

Dr. John Olney discovered in 1969 that MSG caused brain damage and obesity in mice.

Governmental agencies such as the US Food & Drug Administration insist that MSG is perfectly safe. But research that 'proves' that MSG is safe is financed by the food industry itself...

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)

Avoid MSG and discover how your health will improve dramatically! http://whitakerwellness.com/therapies/nutritional-counseling/msg-side-effects

For more insight on the toxicity of MSG please watch the film 'Sweet Misery' (start watching at 33:00).
http://youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A

An insightful book about MSG 'Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills' by Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD. http://amazon.com/Excitotoxins-The-Taste-That-Kills/dp/0929173252 http://youtube.com/watch?v=tTSvlGniHok

"Why do you spend money for what is not bread, and your wages for what does not satisfy?
Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and let your soul delight itself in abundance."
Isaiah 55:2 (NKJV)

"With all thy getting, get understanding."
Proverbs 4:7 (KJV)

More information:
http://msgmyth.com
http://saynotomsg.com
http://truthinlabeling.org
http://msgtruth.org/what-exactly-is-msg
http://feingold.org/resources/studies
http://nikas-culinaria.com/2007/02/21/monosodium-glutamate-bad-for-your-brain-your-figure-and-your-health
http://advancedhealthplan.com/msgstudy.html
http://science.naturalnews.com/Glutamate.html

Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html http://healingdaily.com/beliefs.htm

Dangerous food additives (E-numbers):
http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org/pg-overview.html

Do you find it difficult to lose weight and live healthy?

The solution is actually quite simple.

Avoid all artificial sweeteners, flavor enhancers and (partially) hydrogenated oils/fats (trans fats) as they are the main causes of obesity and disease.

Have your dental amalgam silver fillings removed safely(!) as they cause mercury poisoning. http://relfe.com/wp/health/great-dangers-mercury-amalgam-fillings

Avoid fluoridated water and fluoride toothpaste. http://mbschachter.com/dangers_of_fluoride_and_fluorida.htm

Do no longer use microwaves as they destroy up to 97% of the nutrients and vitamins in your food! http://naturalnews.com/021966.html
Read the book 'Fit for Life' by Harvey Diamond. This book will transform your life, in fact, you'll never have to get on a diet again for the rest of your life!
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fit_for_Life
Keywords
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