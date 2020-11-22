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You can't get a FACIAL - You can get a Brazilian wax - Do you see the Hypocrisy
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25 views • November 22, 2020
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Pennsylvania Cosmetology Board did not allow estheticians to do facials during the shutdown, but allowed Brazilian waxing. The Board updated the rules, recently, to allow facials. During a massage though, the client must wear a mask the entire time.
Hand and Stone requires every client to have their temperature taken before proceeding to the treatment rooms. They say they are following the CDC guidelines.
I can't use my gift certificate from last Christmas, because I refuse for any spa person to act as my doctor.
Thanks for watching.
Pennsylvania Cosmetology Board did not allow estheticians to do facials during the shutdown, but allowed Brazilian waxing. The Board updated the rules, recently, to allow facials. During a massage though, the client must wear a mask the entire time.
Hand and Stone requires every client to have their temperature taken before proceeding to the treatment rooms. They say they are following the CDC guidelines.
I can't use my gift certificate from last Christmas, because I refuse for any spa person to act as my doctor.
Thanks for watching.
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