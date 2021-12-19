Ezekiel 20:1-14 JUDGES - God Judges Those Who Reject Him As Lord.MEMORY VERSE: EZEKIEL 24:14KEY DOCTRINEGodThere is one and only one living and true God. (See 1 Cor. 8:4-6.)FIRST THOUGHTSMost of us have seen a number pop up on our phone and ignored it. We may ignore the call not because we don’t recognize the number but because we do recognize it. We may respond with a text message instead. We answer, but not the way the caller wanted us to. The caller may get frustrated, but we have our reasons for not responding. Ezekiel tells about some leaders approaching God expecting Him to answer. God revealed to them why He would not respond to their request.What might cause us to ignore an acquaintance who tries to call us?