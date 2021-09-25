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AMAZING! President Biden's UN Speech Highlights
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400 views • September 25, 2021
Watch as our dear leader who received 81 million votes and a mandate from heaven gives the speech of a lifetime in front of UN. Original video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh9x-kp-LRo Hat Tip to Lets be Frank Youtube channel
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614bbefb0fafae0ac37f4670
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=614bbefb0fafae0ac37f4670
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