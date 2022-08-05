Inflation: An Introduction

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Supporters of the monster state love using the term “inflation” not to describe inflation, but the effects of it. That way, when they “take action” against inflation, they never go after the root cause - and continue to use it as a tool to expand their power and control.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Aug 5, 2022
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